Navy Releases List Of Successful Candidates For DSSC Course 28

The Nigerian Navy has released the list of successful candidates who participated in the Direct Short Service Commission Course 28

This was contained in a statement signed by Commodore Suleman Dahun for Chief of the Naval Staff.

The statement reads: “The Candidates who attended the Selection Board interview held at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo, Lagos State from 16 December 2020 to 4 January 2021 are hereby notified to check www.joinnigeriannavy.com for the list of successful candidates and other detailed information”.

According to Dahun, Successful candidates are to report for training at the Nigerian Naval College, Onne, Rivers State on Wednesday 24 March 2021 from 0800 (8am). Candidates who fail to report by 1800 (6pm) on Saturday 27 March 2021 will not be accepted for training.