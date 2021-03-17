Be Transparent About Privatisation, Owners Of Discos, Organised Labour Tell FG

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The organised labour union has urged the federal government to be transparent in its dealings with electricity distribution and generating companies.

Recall, the sector was privatised in 2013 by former President Goodluck Jonathan, bringing on board the operation of the 11 distribution companies and six generating companies.

But the sector, despite privatisation has performed below expectations over the years.

Following the government’s claim of paying over N50bn monthly to subsidise the sector, the Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, has called on the government to be transparent in its dealings with the operators.

He said, “How do you subsidise a commodity that is the private sector? Are they subsiding Garri, banana and plantain that are in private houses?

“Having privatise the sector unless the so-called operators are blackmailing them (FG) and collecting money free from them (government).

“They should come out and tell Nigerians the level of money they are giving to the operators. Nigerians should be able to unfold the real owners of the Discos.

He also called on the government to tell Nigerians about the owners of the distribution companies.

He said, “The names we are hearing none of them own the Discos whether the MD or Chairman or both and we need to know. We have said this again and again and people are saying subsidy. Then you say you have subsidised with about N1.3trn and you sold it at N400bn and we don’t ask questions?

“Why will subsidy be more than the price?”