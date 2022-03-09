Bello Insists On March 26 National Convention, Inaugurates Committees’ Chairmen

The Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Abubakar Sani Bello, on Wednesday inaugurated Chairmen of Committees towards holding of the party’s national convention on March 26.

Joined by all members of the CECPC except its erstwhile National Secretary, Mr John Akpanudoedehe, whose position is still not clear, he restated his commitment to deliver the convention on the agreed date.

The event which held at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja kicked off official preparation towards the convention, which has been long in coming.

He said efforts have been geared towards ensuring a “successful convention” since Monday when he took over and sought the commitment of the chairmen and secretaries of the committees for the convention to be a reality.

“We task you that you exhibit these qualities to ensure the success of the convention.

“I know a lot of our party faithful wanted in one way or the other to serve in various committees as their support or contributions towards a healthy party. However, we must be mindful that we cannot accommodate everyone in the committee.

“So we trimmed down the number to workable size without undermining everyone and I think this decision is the best for our party,” he said.

He added that, members of the Caretaker Committee “went through hell because everyone wanted to serve but I think they did their best. If you didn’t see your name in the list please don’t be offended. I’m sure other opportunities will come in future.

“I want to remind you that you have to work hard to ensure that the National convention will go on 26th of March 2022. That day is sacrosanct,” he said.