Ebonyi First Lady To Offer Free HPV Treatment, Hernia Surgery

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The wife of the Ebonyi State Governor, Mrs. Uzoamaka Nwifuru, has announced a free medical initiative through her foundation, Better Health for Rural Women, Children and Internally Displaced Persons Foundation (BERWO).

The initiative, set to launch on May 27th, 2024, will offer free HPV treatment and surgery for hernia patients in collaboration with the state’s primary healthcare agency.

Advertisement

Speaking at the official inauguration of the BERWO project committee, Mrs. Nwifuru emphasized the foundation’s diverse focus on various social needs, including education, agriculture, and addressing gender-based violence.

“My pet project BERWO in collaboration with Ebonyi state primary health care agency is about to flag off an important campaign ‘HPV’ on May 27, 2024, and I urge our women to use the opportunity to take care of their health and that of their children.

“The Foundation has also commenced the enrollment of people living with Hernia in the 13 local government areas of the state with the intention of carrying out a free surgery on them.

“We don’t want our men, especially the older ones to be carrying this growth with them, we want a healthy society where everybody will be free. So, if you know anyone with this ailment advise him to come out so that he can be treated,” Mrs Nwifuru stated.

Advertisement

The Chairman of the local government council, Chief Moses Ogodoali, expressed his appreciation for the initiative and pledged the council’s full support. He acknowledged the council’s prior efforts in healthcare, women and youth empowerment programs, aligning with the goals of BERWO.