Benue Varsity Suspends Medical Students For Staging Protest At Government House

The management of Benue State University (BSU) Markudi, has reportedly suspended all the 200 to 600 level medical students in the school for staging a protest in front of the State Government House.

Recall that the medical students last week protested and occupied the government house for alleged arbitrary withdrawal of their classmates, lack of water and overcrowding in the hostel.

A memo which is circulated in the social media and signed by the school’s Registrar, Dr. Mrs. Mfaga Modom, stated that the suspension came after a review of the students’ action by the management committee.

The memo urged all 200 to 600 level medical students of the College of Health Sciences of the school to proceed on one month suspension with effect from 8:00 a.m. on Monday, 30th October 2023 and to resume on Wednesday, 29th November 2023.

It added that all academic activities of 100 level students of the college will remain uninterrupted.

The memo stated that on resumption, each student should bring a Sworn Affidavit from a competent Court of Law attesting to be of good conduct.

The memo reads: “Management Committee has reviewed the recent actions of 200 to 600 level Medical Students and has also carefully reviewed the reports from the Dean of Students, the Coordinator of Security and Resolutions that arose from the meeting between Management Committee and Academic Staff of the College of Health Sciences regarding the Students demonstration of Wednesday, 25th October 2023.

“Management Committee also noted with dismay the recalcitrant attitude of these Medical Students before, during and after the demonstration and resolved as follows:

“Management Committee will constitute an Investigative Committee to look into the remote and immediate causes of the demonstration and advise as appropriate.

“The Top Management Committee of the College of Health Sciences is hereby directed to implement the Resolutions of the Reports of the various committees on the students’ demonstration.

“All 200 to 600 Level Medical Students of the College of Health Sciences should proceed on one (1) month suspension with effect from 8:00 a.m. on Monday, 30th October 2023 and should resume on Wednesday, 29th November 2023.

“On resumption, each student should bring a Sworn Affidavit from a competent Court of Law attesting to be of good conduct. Each student should also come along with his/her Parent/Guardian who will sign an undertaking.

“The Benue State University Medical Students Association (BESUMSA) has been suspended with immediate effect till further notice. 200 to 600 Level Medical Students are hereby directed to vacate their hostels by 10:00 a.m. on Monday, 30th October 2023.

“Academic activities of 100 Level Students of the College of Health Sciences remain uninterrupted.

“All Staff, University Community and the General Public are hereby notified of the suspension.”