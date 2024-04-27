‘Benue Youth Are Not Thugs’ – Alia Rebukes Ex-Governor For Discrediting Youths

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Benue State governor, Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has rebuked a former governor of the state for discrediting the youth of the state by calling them thugs.

The governor demands an apology and warns the former governor from desisting from denigrating the youth of the state.

The governor made the call in Government House Makurdi, on Saturday when different youth groups came out in their numbers to welcome him back from an official trip to the United States of America.

Addressing the groups, the governor said it was unfair of anyone to tag the hardworking young people of the state as thugs, insisting that such derogatory terms give the entire state a bad name.

He also said the administration places relevance on everybody in the state and will take it up with those trying to paint the state and its people bad.

“Any comment that does not go well with the image of the state and its very honourable individuals, this administration will take it up to you.

“When you see young people supporting this administration or working hard for the growth and development of Benue State, do not call the youths thugs.

“The youth of the state have suffered in the past so much that they are now gaining traction on sanity and development, and I wouldn’t want anyone to pocket them and have them stigmatised.”

“If you don’t understand who a thug is, just shut up. Benue youth are thriving and are quite concerned about what happens here in the state and I will like everybody to honour them and to respect them.”

While thanking the youths for standing firm, and for always supporting his administration, the governor informed them that he was away in the United States of America to look for ways that will enable his administration chart a new course for Benue.

He said it is no longer news that Benue state was disconnected from the International stage, particularly in the last 8 years.

“Benue State was no longer on the International radar, and with the new Sheriff in town, we needed the whole world to know that Benue State is here, ” the governor stated.

He said Benue was amongst the 19 Northern states that were invited to the USA by the United States Peace Institute in collaboration with establishments here in Nigeria.

According to the governor, the meetings were successful and his administration will apply the solutions proffered to see how the security challenge can be curbed down in the state.

He cautioned those making divisive statements to desist, saying his administration considers peace as paramount and as such, will not allow anyone irrespective of status to disrupt peace in the state.

“This is why I cannot accept anyone, whether you are a former governor, or whether you are a civil servant serving currently from disrupting the peace of the state.

“If you are a former governor, concentrate on where you are. If you don’t have anything positive to contribute to Benue, shut up.

“Because you did your part, your terms came and it is over, therefore you must give peace a chance. You must allow this administration to carry out what we promised the people that we were going to carry out.

“It is very imperative to me that if you are in the state, know exactly what you are saying. Criticisms are welcome for me and my administration but check your facts.

“If you serve your term and it is over, you cannot sit in some corner and destabilise this administration. It is not acceptable,’ the governor stated.

On youth employment, the governor said, some establishments such as the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) have started employing, and it will be a continuous process with many other establishments to follow.

On the allegations by Comrade Festus Usifo, the President of Trade Union Congress (TUC) that Benue and several other states have not made the welfare of their workers a priority, the governor urged Usifo be sure of his allegations, he said, “cross check your facts before going public, I insist my administration has not deviated from its commitment with the workers.”