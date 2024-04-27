Some People Call Me Mad, Tell Me To Look For Job, Bureau De Change Operator Turn Road-side Evangelist Says

785 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

If you are a regular commuter on the Kubwa- Gwarimpa expressway, you would definitely have seen Mr. Eric Gabriel, a 37-year-old Bureau De Change Operator turned evangelist, who stands everyday with a banner bearing inscriptions which he said is aimed at preaching the Gospel and drawing the people back to God. Gabriel, who had stood on the road for over 500 days and counting, spoke with THE WHISTLER on his stands and conviction.

Who Is Eric Gabriel?

Advertisement

My father is a Cameroonian and my mother is from Umudim Nnewi in Anambra State. My father was a sojourner in the East. He was a well-known furniture maker then. He met my mother and they got married. They gave birth to five children; two boys and three sisters. I am the first born.

Did You Look For Him When You Were All Grown?

No, we did not because my mother tried her best to take care of us. She took us back to her father’s house. She kept waiting for her husband to come back but he never did. We are answering our mother’s surname. I didn’t want to bear another person’s surname so I took up my father’s name which is Gabriel.

Eric Gabriel

Advertisement

So How Was Life Without Your Father?

Life was tough. Due to low finances, I only finished primary school. In my first year in Secondary School, there was this strike action by the teachers that lasted for two years. I just decided since my mother was not financially strong, I should look for a trade to learn.

Luckily for me, a businessman, who deals in clothes came along and took me to Okene, Kogi State where I was learning the business but after about two years, I decided to leave. The man refused to let me leave but I insisted. He took all the clothes he bought for me and sent me home.

After that, my dream was to go to Lagos. One day, a woman visited my mother’s sister and told her that she was looking for a boy to help in her husband’s business. It was a miracle for me. The woman took me with her to Lagos and that was how I started learning a trade with her husband. My new ‘oga’ was into Auto Spare parts and also has a license to operate as Bureau De Change.

So What Happened Next?

Advertisement

I served him for nine years and then he gave me N800,000 to start up my own business. I started the business but found myself loving God. I wanted to give my whole service to God. I was always in the church and it was affecting the business. I closed down my shop but I was getting referrals from people who I have done transactions for but because they hardly see me on ground, I lost most of my customers. I did the business for five years. This is how I was living until I got married to my wife in 2016. I was losing money in the business. I asked God for direction and he said I should leave the business and serve him fully. HE directed me to come to Abuja, to Gwarimpa to be precise.

Did You Obey?

Yes, I came to Abuja 2021, went back to Lagos and came back again in 2022. I knew no one here in Abuja except an acquaintance who I pleaded with to allow me stay with him for a while. He stays in Gwagwalada. A kind hearted lady paid for my flight but when I landed in Abuja, the acquaintance I wanted to stay with switched off his phone. I was stranded. So I asked an Uber driver I got from the airport to take me to a cheap hotel. I wanted to stay there for maybe a day, hoping that the person’s phone would be on. I didn’t know it was God working in my favour. The driver took me to a hotel in Dutse which is close to Gwarimpa where God wanted me to go. You see, I stayed at the hotel for days and the number was still switched off. I asked God for direction and he directed me to a man with whose help I got a house to stay. What has guided me through life is that I hear from the Lord. That’s how my life has been a mystery till now.

How Did You Now Start Your Evangelism?

One day, I decided to go to a mountain in Gwagwalada to pray. On my way back, around the Galadima Bridge, I saw a sign board saying Gwarimpa. I said to myself, see the Gwarimpa God told me about. I immediately entered the estate. I went round to view where God sent me for assignment. I saw a Christ Embassy Church at 4th Avenue, near H-Medics and God told me that this is where he wanted me to worship.

I asked God what next? When I was in Lagos, I always went for evangelism in markets and other places. In Abuja, you might not get the audience if you decide to preach with a microphone unlike Lagos where there is a crowd everywhere. It is different here. The spirit of God told me to start evangelism under the bridge. God gave me the idea to print banners with different messages. I stand there everyday displaying the messages to commuters.

Advertisement

What Messages (Inscriptions) Are On Your Banner?

Some of my messages are; ‘Ashawo is not a business, fear God and run away from sin’, ‘Jesus is the greatest of all time’, ‘Internet scam is stealing! Repent and give your life to Christ’, ‘Husbands stop beating your wife, wife be submissive’, ‘Please control your anger to save your marriage’, ‘Somebody might be sexually harassing your child! Go home and ask your children sincere questions’.

What Have Been The Responses To Your Messages?

There have been mixed reactions. Many people liked it but some didn’t. For example, when i said husbands, stop beating your wives, a man stopped and said don’t you know that wives also beat their husbands?

Also about Internet Scamming, one person told me with anger to go and look for what to do. Some will abuse me and say I am mad. One day , I took the message that said, ‘Lesbianism and Homosexuals is a terrible sin, stop it and change’. A lady in a car gave me “waka”. Also, people of other faiths look at me in a very angry way. I have gotten a lot of verbal attacks. But all these, show that it is really getting to people.

Are There Good Reactions To Your Messages?

Of course, I have a lot of testimonies. The day I wrote about anger, “Control your anger to keep your marriage”, a lady told me that her anger issue destroyed her marriage and that when she saw the banner, she started crying. I had several people come to tell me that I should continue what I am doing as it is a good thing. They said they have not seen a young man that is so much in love with God to stand everyday to do this. Some even pray for me. The testimonies have encouraged me to print more banners and continue what I am doing.

One day, the Founder of The Transforming Church, Rev. Sam Oye, passed by. He stopped and blessed me. I have met a lot of people here who have encouraged me.

Are You Doing Any Other Job Apart From This?

No, apart from this, I move around and talk to people about Christ. I take my mornings to pray and study. When my Church saw the zeal in me, they made me an assistant pastor but they don’t pay pastors in Christ Embassy. The pastors only volunteer.

So How Do You Survive?

I was barely surviving when I started. But God spoke for me and said I should continue. The few days I started, I had to trek to and fro. It was a far distance. Sometimes, after that , there was no food to eat. But God brought a woman to my estate to help me. When I come back, she will give me food in a flask.

I wanted to give up the first few days but God told me to be consistent and not give up. From July 20, 2022 to this day, I have stood there. People were excited. People loved it. They started appreciating me with money. That’s how I have been surviving.

Is Your Family Supportive Of What You Do?

My wife loves what I am doing. She is convinced about it. But my other family members do not know that I do this. I know they will probably think I am mad. As a first son, they will expect me to do something to help the family. To a canal man, it will look foolish. It is just a personal conviction and I will tell you that it is changing lives. I know that God will bless me one day. When you impact someone’s life, God will impact your life too.

What Is Next?

I can see myself doing this in another five years. I have a ministry. I have given myself to do this. God can send me elsewhere later. You never know. My own is that I am at his service, anywhere he sends me I go.

Are You Doing This Alone And How Are You Being Funded?

I call what I do, ‘Gospel On Drive’. Many people have volunteered but they are not consistent. It is not easy to stand for three hours. If you are not convinced, it is madness to say you want to be carrying banners everyday. I am not funded by anyone but people who love what I am doing give me money. That is what I use to print more banners.

You Speak Well. How Did You Manage To Do That?

That is the mystery about me. I started reading books online to improve myself. I also listened to men of God. I was very shy growing up but now, I go to the crowd and speak boldly about God.

Is Standing Here Everyday Not Affecting Your Health?

I have not been to the hospital for over 30 years of my life. It is a miracle for me; standing for hours everyday with no pain and all. It is a sacrifice I made for the gospel and the souls of men. It is the love of God that makes me do this.

What Will You Say To Those Who Are Asking You To Go Get A Job?

I was in millions before I started this. I have seen millions. I was making money. It is not as if I was hungry before I started doing this. I was working with Bureau De Change, which was a lucrative business but God told me to do this. God takes care of me. If not, I would have been depressed. I don’t know how he does it but he does.