Five Burnt To Death,70 Vehicles Destroyed As Fubara Visits Site Of Deadly Inferno

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

… Decries Poor State Of East-West Road

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara has decried the deplorable state of the Eleme section of the East-West Road as he visited the site of a deadly inferno.

Advertisement

An unconfirmed number of persons are confirmed killed and over 70 vehicles and trucks completely destroyed after a petrol tanker conveying petroleum products burst into flames late Friday night.

The inferno is attributed to the deplorable state of the Eleme section of the East-West Road.

The governor while expressing sadness over the unfortunate accident said proper investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause of the inferno.

He also acknowledged the fact that the terrible state of the road have in recent times brought hardship for residents of the state.

Advertisement

He said: “We all know the situation of this road; it is really really unfortunate. Most of our people when plying this road do so with caution.

“Yesterday around 7-8pm, we got information about a very serious inferno that was caused by a tanker conveying PMS.

“I got the information through the MD of Indorama and immediately alerted the security agencies. From what we are seeing this morning, it was a very unpleasant case.

“We recorded, from what I am seeing, a huge number of vehicles being destroyed and souls lost. I have already asked the security agencies to give us a full brief so that we can come into the situation fully by seeing how much we can support the families of the bereaved and see how we can cushion the effect of the losses.”