Bishop Urges King Charles III To Protect Christian Heritage

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A conservative Anglican bishop has issued a strongly worded open letter to King Charles III, urging the monarch to take an active role in defending Britain’s Christian heritage as “Defender of the Faith” amid what he describes as a deliberate erosion of the nation’s historic faith.

The letter, posted publicly on X today, was written by Bishop Ceirion H. Dewar FSHC, a missionary bishop in the Confessing Anglican Church, a traditionalist Anglican body based in the Diocese of Providence.

In it, Bishop Dewar frames his appeal as a moral duty, warning that Britain risks becoming a “post-Christian state” unless the Crown intervenes with visible and courageous leadership.

Addressing the King directly, the bishop emphasizes that the monarchy’s title of “Defender of the Faith” is not merely symbolic.

He reminds King Charles of his coronation oath to “maintain and preserve the Protestant Reformed Religion established by law” and argues that the Sovereign bears a sacred responsibility to safeguard Britain’s spiritual inheritance.

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Drawing on historical precedent, Bishop Dewar cites Bishop Ambrose’s confrontation with Emperor Theodosius I, stressing that rulers’ authority has always been accountable before God.

Bishop Dewar paints a picture of a nation under siege from secular and ideological forces, writing that Christian belief is mocked in the public square, Christian morality dismissed as intolerance, and religious institutions pressured to conform to modern ideology.

He warns that removing Christianity from public life creates a moral vacuum that history teaches us is never left empty for long.

The bishop urges the monarch to choose between presiding over the quiet dissolution of Britain’s Christian identity or rising to his ancient responsibility as Defender of the Faith.

He stresses that his appeal is not a call for coercion but for leadership, for the Crown to hear the growing concern among Christians who feel their nation’s spiritual heritage is being surrendered without resistance.

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Bishop Dewar, a podcaster, TV contributor, author, and international speaker, is affiliated with the Confessing Anglican Church, which aligns with conservative Anglican networks such as GAFCON.

The church emphasizes traditional doctrine and frequently critiques what it sees as secular or ideological conformity within parts of the Church of England.

The letter comes amid ongoing debates in the UK about the role of religion in public life and the monarchy’s constitutional and symbolic duties.

King Charles has previously spoken about protecting all faiths while maintaining his personal Anglican commitment, though some conservative voices question whether this approach fully upholds the “Defender of the Faith” title.

There is no indication that the letter was formally sent to Buckingham Palace beyond its public posting on social media, and the Palace has not issued any comment as of now.