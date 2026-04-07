Ogun Clarifies Ownership Of Gateway Air, Outsources Operations

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The Ogun State Government has dismissed claims that it does not own Gateway Air, describing the assertions as misleading and politically motivated.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on New Media, Emmanuel Ojo, clarified the state’s position in a statement on Tuesday, insisting that Ogun fully owns the airline’s aircraft while operational responsibilities have been outsourced to a private operator.

According to him, the arrangement involves a partnership with ValueJet, which manages flight operations due to its technical expertise and existing regulatory structure in the aviation sector.

“This video was posted last Friday, ahead of Mr. President’s official commissioning of Gateway Air, and it clearly stated all that needed to be known about the new state-owned airline.

The aircraft are fully owned by the Ogun State Government, while flight operations are being managed by ValueJet,” he said.

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Ojo explained that the partnership was a strategic decision to avoid the immediate complexities of running a full airline operation from scratch.

“That arrangement makes strong economic and operational sense. Rather than burden the state with the immediate complexities of running a full airline operation from scratch, the government has wisely partnered with an indigenous operator that already has the technical expertise, regulatory experience, and operational structure required in the aviation industry,” he added.

He further noted that ValueJet’s prior operations within the state strengthened the collaboration.

“It is even more strategic considering that ValueJet had already been operating scheduled flights from Ogun State to Abuja before the official commissioning of the airport.

This means the airline is not only familiar with the route and market, but is also well-positioned to ensure a smoother, more efficient, and commercially sustainable take-off for Gateway Air,” he said.

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The aide also criticized individuals questioning the project, accusing them of attempting to politicise the initiative.

“Those desperately trying to politicise this landmark achievement only betray a stone-age mindset and a poor appreciation of progress. Their silly, feeble, and irrelevant attempts to water down this lofty milestone cannot diminish what the world can already see and celebrate,” he stated.

He maintained that the launch of Gateway Air remains a major milestone under Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration.

“For us, history has been made by Governor Dapo Abiodun, and no amount of petty, mischievous, or senseless commentary can erase that fact. Gateway Air is real, the vision is clear, and the achievement is monumental,” Ojo added.