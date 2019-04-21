Boy Loses Manhood After Handshake With An Elderly Man In Benue

Advertisement

A young boy has allegedly lost his manhood after exchanging handshake with an elderly man this evening, April 21 at Otada village , Adoka district of Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The boy, who is said to be around 24/25 years of age and a student of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi was at home for the Easter celebration.

An eye witness who spoke to our reporter on phone said the incident occurred at around 4pm after the elderly man who is unknown to the boy and the locals came from nowhere and offered the young boy a handshake.

He added that because it does not show sign of respect to decline the handshake of an elder, the boy offered his hand and immediately after the gesture, he felt an emptiness in his groin which upon checks in his room showed that his manhood was gone, then he ran out and raised an alarm which resulted in the man’s apprehension by some village youths.

“After the man was apprehended, both the young man and the man were taken to Abakpa hospital at Ofiloko community and upon the doctor’s diagnosis, it was confirmed that boy’s penis is no more,” the eye witness said.

As at the time of filing this report, the boy and the man are at the Police Station in Adoka centre with a large crowd of villagers who thronged the station to behold what many of them say has never happened in the history of the community.

This is a developing story…