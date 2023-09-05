BREAKING: Adamawa Governor Fintiri Proscribes Unaccredited Schools Of Health

By Munyal Manunyi

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has proscribed all unaccredited schools of health technologies in the Yola.

According to a statement by Muhammad Tukur, the New Media Aid to the Governor, Fintiri made the decision on Tuesday during a meeting with the head of tertiary institutions at the government house Yola.

He said the Governor also moved the school of nursing and midwifery, Yola, to the ministry for health.

According to him, this is to ensure proper coordination.

He said: “The College of health and technology Michika is to be moved immediately to Michika Community for smooth take-off.”

