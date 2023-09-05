NLC Strike: Commercial Banks In Lagos, Ogun Defy NUBIFIE Directive

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Some Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in Lagos and Ogun States, on Tuesday, defied the directive by the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institution Employees (NUBIFIE) to withdraw services in compliance with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) two-day warning strike.

Advertisement

The NUBIFIE had in a notice issued by its Secretary General, Mohammed Sheikh, directed all its zonal councils to comply with the directive of the NLC.

“In line with the communique issued after the meeting of National Executive Council(NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) held on Thursday 31st August, 2023 that all affiliates should direct all its members to commence two days’ withdrawer of services from Tuesday & Wednesday the 5th & 6th September, 2023.

“The directives is imperative to get the needed attention of government and warn it of its new found love of meddling in the internal affairs of unions rather than address the punishing economic circumstances we find ourselves.

“We hereby direct all our organs to comply with this directive by ensuring all our members stay off duties for the two days.Your corporation in this regard will be appreciated,” the notice read.

However, our correspondent who visited some of the DMBs in the Kola area of Lagos, observed that all the banks within the area were offering services to their customers.

Advertisement

Banks which opened for service include Access Bank, Fidelity Bank and Zenith Bank.

Also, in the Ota area of Ogun State, First Bank and GT Bank, located along Idiroko Road, opened for service and were seen attending to their customers.

However, at the Zenith Bank along the same Idiroko Road, a security guard told THE WHISTLER‘s correspondent that the bank had not opened for service as at 10:59 a.m.

The NLC had last week declared a two-day warning strike, which commenced today.

The decision was taken at the end of its National Executive Council meeting.

Advertisement

In a communique released after the meeting, NLC cited the failure of President Bola Tinubu’s government to dialogue with stakeholders within the organised labour on efforts to cushion the effect of the petrol subsidy removal as the reason the decision was taken.

Tinubu had during his inaugural address after taking oath of office announced the removal of petrol subsidy, which has led to hike in fuel price, transportation fares as well as food prices.