BREAKING: Court Sentences Nnamdi Kanu To Life Imprisonment ‘Out Of Mercy’

The Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to life Imprisonment instead of death sentence.

Justice James Omotosho who handed down the sentence on Thursday had called for recess after convicting the IPOB leader.

Kanu was convicted under the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, insisting that the gravity of the offenses leaves the court with only one lawful option – the death penalty.

Details later…