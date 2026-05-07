Court Convicts Ex Power Minister Saleh Mamman Over N33.8bn Fraud

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The Federal High Court in Abuja has convicted former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, on a 12 count charge of fraud and money laundering involving approximately N33.8bn.

Justice James Omotosho, in a judgment delivered on Thursday, May 7, 2026, ruled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) proved the former minister’s culpability beyond reasonable doubt.

Mamman, who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2019 to 2021, was accused of conspiring with ministry officials and others to divert funds meant for the Zungeru and Mambilla Hydroelectric Power projects.

The court found that he made cash payments, including $655,700, estimated at about N200m, for a landed property in Abuja in violation of money laundering laws, with the funds allegedly routed through Bureau de Change operators.

Justice Omotosho criticised the former minister during the ruling, saying that instead of focusing on improving Nigeria’s power supply, Mamman allegedly enriched himself at the expense of citizens.

“Little wonder that Nigerians have remained in darkness till today,” the judge said.

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The defendant was absent from court during the judgment. His lawyer told the court that Mamman’s whereabouts were unknown, claiming he was ill. The judge subsequently deferred sentencing, while the EFCC applied for a warrant of arrest.

Mamman was arrested in 2021 and formally arraigned in July 2024. During the trial, the EFCC presented 17 witnesses and 43 exhibits in support of its case.

He had earlier purchased nomination forms to contest the 2027 governorship election in Taraba State under the All Progressives Congress.

The conviction adds to ongoing anti corruption efforts targeting former public officials accused of diverting funds meant for critical infrastructure projects.

Further updates on sentencing and possible appeals are expected once the defendant appears in court.