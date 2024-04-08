BREAKING: Edo Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu Impeached

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu has been impeached.

His impeachment was announced on Monday by the state assembly after the conclusion of the sitting on Friday.

This followed the submission of report and adoption by the seven-man investigative panel set up by the assembly to probe allegations of misconduct against the deputy governor.

Shaibu had shunned the sitting, explaining that the case was in court.

On Thursday, the panel headed by Justice S.A Omonuwa (retd.) issued Shaibu a last chance to appear the following day, to defend why he should not be impeached.

Details soon….