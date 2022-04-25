BREAKING: Gunshots As Police, NSCDC Officers Clash At Headquarters In Imo

There is palpable tension along Okigwe road in Imo State after sounds of gunshots rented the air at the state’s headquarters of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) on Monday evening.

The Okigwe road, which is a major route that connects Owerri to the Imo state University and other major communities in the state, was deserted at about 5:45 pm on Monday.

Commuters and passersby had scampered for safety following an alleged exchange of gunfire by police officers and men of the NSCDC.

An eyewitness told THE WHISTLER on the condition of anonymity that the gunshots lasted for more than 30 minutes.

“Oga, it’s a faceoff between the police and Civil Defense.

“I heard that the Civil Defence guys mistakenly beat up the new police commissioner and his men came there for a revenge mission.

“I feared for my life and that of my customers as we all laid flat on the floor for what looked like eternity.”

An NSCDC source confirmed to our correspondent that the police attacked the NSCDC headquarters but could not provide details.

