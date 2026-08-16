BREAKING: INEC Declares Adeleke Winner Of Osun Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord party winner of the Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

Adeleke won the election with victory in 19 Local Government Areas out of the 30 in the state.

His close rival, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) clinched 11 LGs in the Saturday governorship election.

The declaration of results ended on Sunday morning after the conclusion of collation and announcement of results.

In declaring the result, the Returning Officer for the election, Professor Joshua Ogunwole, who’s the Vice Chancellor of Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, announced that Adeleke polled 511,067

to defeat the candidate of the APC, who polled 444,811.

The ADC candidate Najeem Salaam scored 17,180 votes to come a distant third.

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Ogunwole declared,”I, Professor Joshua Ogunwole hereby certify that I am the returning officer for the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

“Adeleke of the Accord party having certified the requirements of the law and scored the highest is therefore declared the winner and returned elected.”

Here is the breakdown of the results.

Boluwaduro LG

Returning Officer: Prof Sola Omotola

A: 7,118

APC: 7,050

ADC: 179

Accredited voters: 14, 662

Total valid votes: 14,478

Total votes cast: 14,655

2 Ede South LG

Returning Officer: Raji Oluwakemi

A: 26,188

ADC: 390

APC: 6,219

Accredited voters: 34,011

Total votes cast: 33,950

Total valid votes: 33,210

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Ife North

Returning Officer: Prof Tajudeen Opoola

A: 13,879

ADC: 333

APC: 9,613

Accreditation: 24,772

Total votes cast: 24,704

Total valid votes: 24,216 LGA: Ilesa West LGA

Returning Officer: Prof Babatunde Omotoso

A: 16196

ADC: 673

APC: 12756

Accredited voters: 31333

Total votes cast: 31234

Total valid votes: 30244 LGA: Ifedayo LGA

Returning Officer: Prof Babatope

A: 7427

APC: 6836

ADC: 115

Accredited voters: 14703

Total votes cast: 14703

Total valid votes: 1449 LGA: Ilesa East LG

Returning Officer: Prof. Chika Asogba

A: 12280

ADC: 504

APC: 16208

Accredited voters: 30371

Total votes cast: 30209

Total valid votes: 29460 LGA: Ife Central LGA

Returning Officer: Prof. Adekoya Iromini

A: 21171

ADC: 747

APC: 15913

Accredited voters: 39990

Total votes cast: 39330

Total valid votes: 38380 Boripe LGA

Returning Officer: Prof. Ahmed Sakiru

A: 12448

ADC: 379

APC: 19963

Accredited voters: 33943

Total votes cast: 33713

Total valid votes: 33116 LGA: Irepodun LGA

Returning Officer: Babafunso Awe

A: 14504

ADC: 249

APC: 15713

Accredited voters: 31291

Total votes cast: 31282

Total valid votes: 30717 LGA: Obokun

Returning Officer: Dr Stephen Ojo

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A: 12023

ADC: 205

APC: 16120

Accredited voters: 29183

Total votes cast: 29147

Total valid votes: 28687

LGA: Orolu

Returning Officer: Dr Akinkunmi Sunday

A: 12352

ADC: 236

APC: 10622

Accredited voters: 25424

Total votes cast: 23890

Total valid votes:23438 LGA: Osogbo

Returning Officer: Udueke Maximilian

A: 36480

ADC: 1503

APC: 30474

Accredited voters: 70840

Total votes cast: 70785

Total valid votes: 69307 LGA: Oriade

Returning Officer: Dr Olabode Olajide

A: 21343

ADC: 423

APC: 14863

Accredited voters: 37962

Total vote cast:37933

Total valid votes: 37073 LGA: Odo Otin

Returning Officer: Prof. Adebola Aderibigbe

A: 18003

ADC: 377

APC: 15435

Accredited voters: 34482

Total votes cast: 34456

Total valid votes: 34026 LGA: Osogbo

Returning Officer: Udueke Maximilian

A: 36480

ADC: 1503

APC: 30474

Accredited voters: 70840

Total votes cast: 70785

Total valid votes: 69307 LGA: Oriade

Returning Officer: Dr Olabode Olajide

A: 21343

ADC: 423

APC: 14863

Accredited voters: 37962

Total vote cast:37933

Total valid votes: 37073 LGA: Odo Otin

Returning Officer: Prof. Adebola Aderibigbe

A: 18003

ADC: 377

APC: 15435

Accredited voters: 34482

Total votes cast: 34456

Total valid votes: 34026 Ede North

Returning Officer: Associate Prof. Jacob Opele

A: 35427

ADC: 307

APC: 10283

Accredited voters: 47262

Total votes cast:47205

Total valid votes: 46474 Ila LG

Returning Officer: Prof Oludolapo Amu

A: 16211

ADC: 259

APC: 12934

Accredited voters: 30028

Total votes cast: 30021

Total valid votes: 29605 Irewole LG

Returning Officer: Mr Wahudi

A: 10934

ADC: 275

APC: 29972

Accredited voters: 42858

Total votes cast: 42824

Total valid votes: 41575 Ayedire LGA

Returning Officer: Dr Samuel Sunday

A: 11073

ADC: 148

APC: 9910

Accredited voters: 21419

Total votes cast: 21414

Total valid votes: 21228 Atakumosa East LGA

Returning Officer: Prof Bukola Bolaji

A: 7872

ADC: 333

APC: 9936

Accredited voters: 19253

Total votes cast: 18823

Total valid votes:18442 Egbedore LGA

Returning Officer: Mrs Omolara

A: 19278

ADC: 363

APC: 11194

Accredited voters: 31867

Total vote cast: 31830

Total valid votes: 31155 Ayedaade LGA

Returning Officer: Prof Fakayode

A: 16681

ADC: 331

APC: 15719

Accredited voters: 34232

Total vote cast: 33801

Total valid votes: 33180 Isokan LGA

Returning Officer: Prof Anthony Fajinmi

A: 13765

ADC: 384

APC: 14063

Accredited voters: 29421

Total votes cast: 29405

Total valid votes: 28715 Olaoluwa LGA

Returning Officer: Prof Temitope Babalola

A: 10063

ADC: 213

APC: 10782

Accredited voters: 21599

Total votes cast: 21595

Total valid votes: 21228 Ife South LGA

Returning Officer: Prof Shittu Olugoke

A: 13507

ADC: 290

APC: 14678

Accredited voters: 29521

Total votes cast: 29461

Total valid votes: 28906 Ejigbo LGA

Returning Officer: Prof Cicilia Akintayo

A: 18458

ADC: 5053

APC: 16195

Accredited voters: 41173

Total votes cast: 41125

Total valid votes: 40314

30: Olorunda LGA

Returning Officer: Prof Hilary Okoh

A: 23514

ADC: 666

APC: 24671

Accredited voters: 51172

Total votes cast: 50793

Total valid votes: 49458