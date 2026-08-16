BREAKING: INEC Declares Adeleke Winner Of Osun Governorship Election

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma MARK
Ademola-Adeleke
Ademola Adeleke, Osun State Governor

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord party winner of the Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

Adeleke won the election with victory in 19 Local Government Areas out of the 30 in the state.

His close rival, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) clinched 11 LGs in the Saturday governorship election.

The declaration of results ended on Sunday morning after the conclusion of collation and announcement of results.

In declaring the result, the Returning Officer for the election, Professor Joshua Ogunwole, who’s the Vice Chancellor of Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, announced that Adeleke polled 511,067
to defeat the candidate of the APC, who polled 444,811.

The ADC candidate Najeem Salaam scored 17,180 votes to come a distant third.

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Ogunwole declared,”I, Professor Joshua Ogunwole hereby certify that I am the returning officer for the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

“Adeleke of the Accord party having certified the requirements of the law and scored the highest is therefore declared the winner and returned elected.”

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Here is the breakdown of the results.

  1. Boluwaduro LG
    Returning Officer: Prof Sola Omotola
    A: 7,118
    APC: 7,050
    ADC: 179
    Accredited voters: 14, 662
    Total valid votes: 14,478
    Total votes cast: 14,655

2 Ede South LG
Returning Officer: Raji Oluwakemi
A: 26,188
ADC: 390
APC: 6,219
Accredited voters: 34,011
Total votes cast: 33,950
Total valid votes: 33,210

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  1. Ife North
    Returning Officer: Prof Tajudeen Opoola
    A: 13,879
    ADC: 333
    APC: 9,613
    Accreditation: 24,772
    Total votes cast: 24,704
    Total valid votes: 24,216
  2. LGA: Ilesa West LGA
    Returning Officer: Prof Babatunde Omotoso
    A: 16196
    ADC: 673
    APC: 12756
    Accredited voters: 31333
    Total votes cast: 31234
    Total valid votes: 30244
  3. LGA: Ifedayo LGA
    Returning Officer: Prof Babatope
    A: 7427
    APC: 6836
    ADC: 115
    Accredited voters: 14703
    Total votes cast: 14703
    Total valid votes: 1449
  4. LGA: Ilesa East LG
    Returning Officer: Prof. Chika Asogba
    A: 12280
    ADC: 504
    APC: 16208
    Accredited voters: 30371
    Total votes cast: 30209
    Total valid votes: 29460
  5. LGA: Ife Central LGA
    Returning Officer: Prof. Adekoya Iromini
    A: 21171
    ADC: 747
    APC: 15913
    Accredited voters: 39990
    Total votes cast: 39330
    Total valid votes: 38380
  6. Boripe LGA
    Returning Officer: Prof. Ahmed Sakiru
    A: 12448
    ADC: 379
    APC: 19963
    Accredited voters: 33943
    Total votes cast: 33713
    Total valid votes: 33116
  7. LGA: Irepodun LGA
    Returning Officer: Babafunso Awe
    A: 14504
    ADC: 249
    APC: 15713
    Accredited voters: 31291
    Total votes cast: 31282
    Total valid votes: 30717
  8. LGA: Obokun
    Returning Officer: Dr Stephen Ojo

10
A: 12023
ADC: 205
APC: 16120
Accredited voters: 29183
Total votes cast: 29147
Total valid votes: 28687

  1. LGA: Orolu
    Returning Officer: Dr Akinkunmi Sunday
    A: 12352
    ADC: 236
    APC: 10622
    Accredited voters: 25424
    Total votes cast: 23890
    Total valid votes:23438
  2. LGA: Osogbo
    Returning Officer: Udueke Maximilian
    A: 36480
    ADC: 1503
    APC: 30474
    Accredited voters: 70840
    Total votes cast: 70785
    Total valid votes: 69307
  3. LGA: Oriade
    Returning Officer: Dr Olabode Olajide
    A: 21343
    ADC: 423
    APC: 14863
    Accredited voters: 37962
    Total vote cast:37933
    Total valid votes: 37073
  4. LGA: Odo Otin
    Returning Officer: Prof. Adebola Aderibigbe
    A: 18003
    ADC: 377
    APC: 15435
    Accredited voters: 34482
    Total votes cast: 34456
    Total valid votes: 34026
  5. LGA: Osogbo
    Returning Officer: Udueke Maximilian
    A: 36480
    ADC: 1503
    APC: 30474
    Accredited voters: 70840
    Total votes cast: 70785
    Total valid votes: 69307
  6. LGA: Oriade
    Returning Officer: Dr Olabode Olajide
    A: 21343
    ADC: 423
    APC: 14863
    Accredited voters: 37962
    Total vote cast:37933
    Total valid votes: 37073
  7. LGA: Odo Otin
    Returning Officer: Prof. Adebola Aderibigbe
    A: 18003
    ADC: 377
    APC: 15435
    Accredited voters: 34482
    Total votes cast: 34456
    Total valid votes: 34026
  8. Ede North
    Returning Officer: Associate Prof. Jacob Opele
    A: 35427
    ADC: 307
    APC: 10283
    Accredited voters: 47262
    Total votes cast:47205
    Total valid votes: 46474
  9. Ila LG
    Returning Officer: Prof Oludolapo Amu
    A: 16211
    ADC: 259
    APC: 12934
    Accredited voters: 30028
    Total votes cast: 30021
    Total valid votes: 29605
  10. Irewole LG
    Returning Officer: Mr Wahudi
    A: 10934
    ADC: 275
    APC: 29972
    Accredited voters: 42858
    Total votes cast: 42824
    Total valid votes: 41575
  11. Ayedire LGA
    Returning Officer: Dr Samuel Sunday
    A: 11073
    ADC: 148
    APC: 9910
    Accredited voters: 21419
    Total votes cast: 21414
    Total valid votes: 21228
  12. Atakumosa East LGA
    Returning Officer: Prof Bukola Bolaji
    A: 7872
    ADC: 333
    APC: 9936
    Accredited voters: 19253
    Total votes cast: 18823
    Total valid votes:18442
  13. Egbedore LGA
    Returning Officer: Mrs Omolara
    A: 19278
    ADC: 363
    APC: 11194
    Accredited voters: 31867
    Total vote cast: 31830
    Total valid votes: 31155
  14. Ayedaade LGA
    Returning Officer: Prof Fakayode
    A: 16681
    ADC: 331
    APC: 15719
    Accredited voters: 34232
    Total vote cast: 33801
    Total valid votes: 33180
  15. Isokan LGA
    Returning Officer: Prof Anthony Fajinmi
    A: 13765
    ADC: 384
    APC: 14063
    Accredited voters: 29421
    Total votes cast: 29405
    Total valid votes: 28715
  16. Olaoluwa LGA
    Returning Officer: Prof Temitope Babalola
    A: 10063
    ADC: 213
    APC: 10782
    Accredited voters: 21599
    Total votes cast: 21595
    Total valid votes: 21228
  17. Ife South LGA
    Returning Officer: Prof Shittu Olugoke
    A: 13507
    ADC: 290
    APC: 14678
    Accredited voters: 29521
    Total votes cast: 29461
    Total valid votes: 28906
  18. Ejigbo LGA
    Returning Officer: Prof Cicilia Akintayo
    A: 18458
    ADC: 5053
    APC: 16195
    Accredited voters: 41173
    Total votes cast: 41125
    Total valid votes: 40314

30: Olorunda LGA
Returning Officer: Prof Hilary Okoh
A: 23514
ADC: 666
APC: 24671
Accredited voters: 51172
Total votes cast: 50793
Total valid votes: 49458

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