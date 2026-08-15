Osun Guber: Warn Security Agencies Against Hijacking Results, Adeleke Tells Tinubu

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has called on President Bola Tinubu to direct security agencies deployed for Saturday’s governorship election against any attempt to hijack or disrupt collation centres in the state.

In a statement posted on his official X handle and addressed to the President, Adeleke said, “It is imperative that you use your good office to issue a clear warning to the heads of security agencies deployed to protect the good people of Osun State and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.”

He expressed concern over what he described as attempts by desperate and rejected politicians to disrupt the collation process, insisting that such moves were unacceptable given the scale of security deployment.

“Reports of attempts to hijack or disrupt collation centres by desperate and rejected politicians across the state are deeply concerning and unacceptable, particularly given the large number of security personnel deployed to ensure a peaceful and credible election,” he said.

Adeleke urged the President to reaffirm his earlier commitment that the votes of Osun residents would count and that the outcome of the election would reflect the genuine wishes of the electorate.

“I therefore implore you to reiterate the commitment made to the people of Osun State that their votes will count and that the outcome of this election will reflect their genuine choice,” he said.

Advertisement

He specifically called on security agencies to strictly comply with that directive, while urging that the electoral umpire be given full support to conclude the process.

“The Nigeria Police, DSS, Nigerian Army, NSCDC and other security agencies must strictly adhere to this directive, while INEC must be given every necessary support to conclude the process and deliver a credible and transparent outcome,” he said.

The governor insisted that the will of the people of Osun State must not be undermined, stressing that their votes must be protected and their mandate respected.

“The people of Osun State have spoken with one voice, and their voices must be heard,” he said.

“Their votes must be protected, and their mandate must be respected,” he added.