Otti Approves N1m Each For 31 Abia Returnees From S/Africa

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has approved the immediate disbursement of N1m each to 31 verified returnees of Abia State extraction who recently returned from South Africa.

This was announced in a statement signed by Ukoha, Njoku Ukoha, Chief press secretary to the Governor on Saturday.

The approval according to the statement is for immediate relief as an interim support measure, and to reassure the returnees that the Abia State Government has not abandoned them in their moment of need.

The statement further states that “a comprehensive profiling of each returnee is currently ongoing to assess their individual circumstances and socio-economic realities.

“This is to enable government design appropriate interventions for sustainable reintegration and social protection coverage tailored to their specific needs”.

The gesture underscores Governor Otti’s compassion and unwavering commitment to the welfare of vulnerable persons in communities across Abia State and beyond.

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It also reflects the Government’s resolve to ensure that every Abian, regardless of circumstance, is given an opportunity to recover, rebuild, and contribute meaningfully to society.

The statement further reiterates that Abia remains home to all its sons and daughters. It assures that no Abian will be left behind, irrespective of their location or circumstance.

Since assumption of office, Governor Otti has prioritized policies and programmes that protect the dignity and wellbeing of citizens, especially those facing hardship.