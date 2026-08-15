Adeleke Raises Alarm Over Plan To Declare Osun Election Inconclusive

The Imole Campaign Council, the campaign organisation of Governor Ademola Adeleke, has raised the alarm over an alleged plan by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare Saturday’s Osun State governorship election inconclusive, describing the move as an attempt to frustrate the governor’s expected victory.

The council in a statement signed by its Chairman of Media and Publicity Committee, Rep. Bamidele Salam, which was shared with THE WHISTLER said, “Our Party wishes to inform Nigerians of a sinister plan by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to declare the ongoing Governorship election inconclusive in an apparent move to frustrate the imminent victory of Sen Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke of the Accord.”

It alleged that the plan was being coordinated by several governors and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as a desperate, last-minute attempt to alter the outcome of the election.

“The move which is being coordinated by several Governors and leaders of the APC is one of the last minute desperate moves of the party to hijack our candidate’s victory and subvert the will of the gallant Osun electorate,” the statement read.

The council condemned the alleged plot in strong terms, while reminding INEC of its earlier public assurances.

“We condemn this evil and undemocratic plan and remind the INEC National Chairman of the various public commitments he gave to assure Nigerians that the Osun Governorship election would be free, fair and credible,” it said.

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It also invoked President Bola Tinubu’s directive on the conduct of the election, tying the outcome to broader national significance.

“We also remind the INEC, the APC and Security agencies of the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that this election is not compromised in any form as it will serve as a litmus test for the 2027 General Election,” the statement said.

The council further appealed to security chiefs to intervene and secure collation centres across the state.

“We also call on the Inspector-General of Police, Director-General of the DSS, the Commandant-General of the Civil Defence and other Security agencies to immediately provide adequate security at all collation centres to prevent a subversion of the Osun Electoral process by hoodlums hired by the APC,” it said.

Raising concern over reported attacks on electoral materials, the council said, “We note with sadness, the hijack of ballot boxes already recorded in a few polling units by these thugs and demand that perpetrators be arrested to face the full wrath of the Law.”

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It appealed to local and International observers “to take note of this information and speak out on the side of the law and people of Osun State at this hour.”