BREAKING: Lalong, Bagudu Make List As Akpabio Unveils Fresh 19 Ministerial Nominees

Former Plateau State Governor, Solomon Lalong and former Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, were among the 19 list of the remaining ministerial nominees unveiled on Wednesday by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Recall the Senate concluded screening of the first set of nominees which were 28 on Wednesday.

The date for screening of the fresh names would be communicated, the Senate president had said.

They are:

Ahmed Tijjani Bosun Tijjani Dr Maryam Shetti Ishak Salako Tunji Alausa Tanko Sununu Adegboyega Oyetola Atiku Bagudu Bello Matawalle Ibrahim Geidam Simon Bako Lalong Lola Adejo Shuaibu Abubakar Tahir Mamman Aliyu Sabi Alkali Ahmed Heineken Lokpobiri Uba Maigari Zephaniah Jissalo