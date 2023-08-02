BREAKING: Lalong, Bagudu Make List As Akpabio Unveils Fresh 19 Ministerial Nominees

By Isuma Mark
Atiku - Bagudu
Gov. Atiku Bagudu

Former Plateau State Governor, Solomon Lalong and former Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, were among the 19 list of the remaining ministerial nominees unveiled on Wednesday by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Recall the Senate concluded screening of the first set of nominees which were 28 on Wednesday.

The date for screening of the fresh names would be communicated, the Senate president had said.

They are:

  1. Ahmed Tijjani
  2. Bosun Tijjani
  3. Dr Maryam Shetti
  4. Ishak Salako
  5. Tunji Alausa
  6. Tanko Sununu
  7. Adegboyega Oyetola
  8. Atiku Bagudu
  9. Bello Matawalle
  10. Ibrahim Geidam
  11. Simon Bako Lalong
  12. Lola Adejo
  13. Shuaibu Abubakar
  14. Tahir Mamman
  15. Aliyu Sabi
  16. Alkali Ahmed
  17. Heineken Lokpobiri
  18. Uba Maigari
  19. Zephaniah Jissalo

