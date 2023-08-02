Subsidy Removal: PH Refinery Will Begin Production By December, Tinubu Assures NLC

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

… To Unveil Workable Roadmap To CNG Alternative Next Week

Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu has assured the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) that the Port Harcourt refinery will begin production by December.

The president revealed this during a meeting with the labour unions at the presidential villa in Aso Rock Abuja, on Wednesday.

This meeting came a few hours after the senate pleaded with the labour unions to beat them but not kill them while demanding a seven days window to attend to their demands.

The organized Labour embarked on protests across States in the country on Wednesday over the removal of petrol subsidy without adequate palliative measures.

In a statement signed by the NLC president Joe Ajaero and the TUC president Festus Osifo, it disclosed that Tinubu agreed to review the wage for Nigerian workers immediately.

Advertisement

“It is pertinent to inform Nigerians that the extent of the success of the protest is underlined by the request of the President of the federal republic of Nigeria Bola Tinubu to meet with the leadership of the NLC and TUC in a closed-door session.

“The engagement was fruitful that immense mileage was gotten with regards to the issues that bogged down the work of the Presidential Committee on Subsidy removal and necessitated the protest viz.

“He committed to an immediate restructuring of the framework for engagement in line with the input of the Labour leaders.

“He pledged to ensure that Agreement is reached on the Wage Award for Nigerian workers immediately.

“Also, he (Tinubu) let out a certainty that the Port Harcourt refinery will commence production by December this year while promising to unveil a workable roadmap to the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) alternative next week,” the union said.

Advertisement

The Labour unions also urged vigilance on the part of all workers and masses to protect the nation and it’s decisions while they await the response of the Government through the National Assembly as was assured by their representatives during the protest.

They further urged all Nigerian workers to resume at the courts wherever they may be across the nation on the days of the court sittings to hear the contempt proceedings against the leaders of trade unions.