BREAKING: Senate Rejects Tinubu’s Request For Military Intervention In Niger Republic

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Senate on Saturday rejected the request by President Bola Tinubu that Nigeria intervene militarily in the Niger Republic.

Advertisement

Recall the Nigerien military last week overthrew the democratically elected government in the country which has been condemned by Nigeria, ECOWAS, the US, France and other countries.

Following condemnation from ECOWAS and Nigeria, far reaching resolutions were passed by ECOWAS which included military intervention.

In compliance with the resolution as Chairman, Tinubu wrote to the Senate requesting that the Senate pass a resolution to enable Nigeria intervene to restore democracy in Niger.

The letter which was read during plenary by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said Nigeria, in compliance with ECOWAS resolution will undertake “military buildup and deployment of personnel for military intervention to enforce compliance of the military junta in Niger should they remain recalcitrant.

“Closure and monitoring of all land borders with the Niger Republic and reactivation of the border drilling exercise.

Advertisement

“Cutting off Electricity supply to the Niger Republic, mobilising international support for the implementation of the provisions of the ECOWAS communique.

“Preventing the operation of commercial and special flights into and from Niger Republic; Blockade of goods in transit to Niger especially from Lagos and eastern seaports,” the president added.

But the Senate emerged from a long executive session without granting the president’s request.

Rather, the Senate President denied the reported content of the letter from Tinubu which he read during plenary on Friday saying, “the president did not request the Nigerian Army to be deployed to Niger Republic to fight” the coupists.”

Rather, he said the president is seeking permission from the Senate to proceed with the resolution of the ECOWAS.

Advertisement

The resolution of the ECOWAS contains “military intervention” if all other means fail.”

The Senate did not offer any further details to the announcement when it returned from the closed door session.

This was after it gave a hint on Friday that it would be categorical in its decision in compliance with the ECOWAS resolution even as it condemned “military coup in Niger Republic” on Saturday.