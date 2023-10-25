BREAKING: Tinubu Replaces 9 INEC Commissioners
President Bola Tinubu has appointed nine new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The appointees, who are subject to confirmation by the Senate, will serve for a term of five years each.
Tinubu’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said his principal made the appointments in accordance with the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act.
The new RECs are those for Edo, Ekiti, Gombe, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Rivers and Zamfara States.
The appointees were urged to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethics in the discharge of their duties.
The new RECs are:
- Mr. Isah Shaka Ehimeakne — Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner
- Mr. Bamidele Agbede — Ekiti State Resident Electoral Commissioner
- Mr. Jani Adamu Bello — Gombe State Resident Electoral Commissioner
- Dr. Taiye Ilayasu — Kwara State Resident Electoral Commissioner
- Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi — Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner
- Alhaji Yahaya Bello — Nasarawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner
- Prof. Mohammed Yalwa — Niger State Resident Electoral Commissioner
- Dr. Anugbum Onuoha — Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner
- Mr. Abubakar Fawa Dambo — Zamfara State Resident Electoral Commissioner