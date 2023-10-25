BREAKING: Tinubu Replaces 9 INEC Commissioners

156 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has appointed nine new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The appointees, who are subject to confirmation by the Senate, will serve for a term of five years each.

Tinubu’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said his principal made the appointments in accordance with the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act.

The new RECs are those for Edo, Ekiti, Gombe, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Rivers and Zamfara States.

The appointees were urged to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethics in the discharge of their duties.

The new RECs are:

Mr. Isah Shaka Ehimeakne — Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner Mr. Bamidele Agbede — Ekiti State Resident Electoral Commissioner Mr. Jani Adamu Bello — Gombe State Resident Electoral Commissioner Dr. Taiye Ilayasu — Kwara State Resident Electoral Commissioner Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi — Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner Alhaji Yahaya Bello — Nasarawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner Prof. Mohammed Yalwa — Niger State Resident Electoral Commissioner Dr. Anugbum Onuoha — Rivers State Resident Electoral Commissioner Mr. Abubakar Fawa Dambo — Zamfara State Resident Electoral Commissioner