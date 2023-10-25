Recruitment: 35,405 Females Apply To Join Police As Kaduna, Adamawa Lead In Application – PSC

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Not less than 35,405 females have applied to join the police in the country even as Kaduna, Adamawa and Borno have topped the list of states with the highest number of applications into the ongoing recruitment exercise as constables.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) disclosed this on Wednesday, stating that Kaduna State is currently leading with a total of 20,259 applications.

Followed closely is Adamawa with 18,933 applications, Borno state with 18,305; Bauchi state, 16,554; Katsina state, 16,232 and Kano state, 15,888.

The PSC said it received a total of 1,526 from Edo, 1,338 from Delta, 1,259 from Lagos, 1,036 from Enugu and 1,020 from Bayelsa States respectively.

Next to Enugu State from the rear are; Ebonyi, 737; Abia, 966 and Imo 999, Anambra, 541.

The statement read partly: “Meanwhile 242, 391 males have already completed their applications while only 35,405 females have registered their presence.

“The Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR, retired Inspector General of Police has expressed concern in the continued disinterest of South East youths in pursuing a career in the Nigeria Police Force.

“Dr. Arase noted that the South East, currently a hotbed for non-state actors’ rebellion in the country should have been at the forefront to join the Nigeria Police Force and bring indigenous solutions to the menace.

“He called on the leadership of the zone to find a way of convincing its youths to embrace the opportunity of the ongoing recruitment has provided.

“The PSC Chairman said it will be difficult for anybody to listen to cries of marginalisation from leaders of the zone if they choose to remain indifferent to the Government’s generous decision to offer employment to Nigerian youths into the Police Force.

“He said they should maximise the remaining five weeks open for their youths to get into the train.”