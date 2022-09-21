BREAKING: Wike’s Camp Pulls Out Of PDP Presidential Campaign Until Ayu Resigns

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike and his camp have reportedly pulled out of the Presidential Campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) set to begin on the 28 of September 2022.

The meeting which began late Tuesday night ended this morning with the group demanding the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, as the condition for participating in the presidential campaign.

Details of attendance is still sketchy but sources said some of those who attended the meeting were former governors of Ondo, Ekiti, Cross River States, Segun Mimiko, Ayo Fayose and Donald Duke.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Samuel Ortom of Benue, sent words pledging to abide by the decision as they were occupied with state matters.

There is no official confirmation of the resolution but sources said the only condition the meeting gave that must be met to enable them take part in the campaign is Ayu’s resignation.

The Nation newspapers also reported that the anti-Ayu camp vowed not to partake in Atiku’s campaign activities pending the resignation of Ayu.

