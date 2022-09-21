NBA SPIDEL Chairman May Sue FG Over Plans To Ban ‘Ponmo’

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association, Section on Public Interest and Development Law, (SPIDEL), Barrister Ubani Monday Onyekachi, on Wednesday advised the Federal Government not to contemplate banning a chewable Nigerian delicacy known as “Ponmo”.

Ubani threatened to take the FG to court if it goes ahead with the plan as reported in several news outlets.

Sharing his views via his Facebook page on Wednesday, Ubani argued that “Ponmo is the common delicacy that is mostly enjoyed by the citizens due to its affordability. Fish, meat and other proteins have become very expensive and thus unaffordable by the common man in Nigeria.”

He accused politicians of inflicting pain and agony on the common man, adding that court action awaits the FG if it carries out the ban.

He said, “The truth is that ponmo remains the most constant meat-like substance in stews and soups in many kitchens and it beats our imagination that every government in Nigeria has always plan to take away that substance from their dinning tables.

“I shall be prepared to undertake this public interest case on behalf of millions of Nigerians who consider this delicacy too palatable to be taken off their meal table, moreso when it remains the only affordable substance that has a semblance of meat and fish while enjoying it.”