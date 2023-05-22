Buhari To Commission N19.6bn Customs Corporate Headquarters On Tuesday

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barring any last minute change in plans, President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday commission the national headquarters of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The unveiling of the edifice, estimated to have gulped the sum of N19.6bn is coming barely 24 hours after the President commissioned the Dangote Petrochemical Refining Company.

The Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs, Wale Adeniyi while speaking during a tour of the facility said Buhari and other top government officials would be gracing the event.

Adeniyi who is also the Chairman of the committee for the inauguration of the project, said the office complex was conceived during the tenure of Alhaji Mustapha Aliyu as Comptroller-General of customs in 2002.

He said the main work for the project started in 2007, noting that the initial model had undergone redesigned and modification until this edifice was arrived at.

Adeniyi said the building is made up of three main wings comprising two wings of five floors and bridges linking them to them to the main tower which is at the middle of the facility. The tower, he said is made up of 12 floors.

He said, “We expect the commissioning to be done by President Muhammadu Buhari and he has approved to be with us. The event starts 8:45am and last for just one hour.

“We are expecting ministers, head of agencies, members of diplomatic corps that we are working with.”

Adeniyi added that the need to build the office was as a result of the increase in the number of customs officers as well as the need to have the much needed space and state-of-the-art facilities to carry out the mandate of the Service.

He added that the equipment that are needed to monitor the border operations have also been installed in the facility.