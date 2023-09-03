Cadet Sulaiman Jika Died Of ‘Unexpected Illness’ Not Starvation – Police Defend Self

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following reports that a certain cadet, Sulaiman Jika allegedly died of malnourishment while at the Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), the authorities have said that the deceased rather died from an “unexpected illness” and not starvation.

According to reports, the 100-level course 9 police cadet allegedly slumped on Saturday, having been starved for some weeks at the Academy in Wudil, Kano State.

POLAC was also accused of high-handedness and financial mismanagement of feeding allowance meant for the students.

However, the academy on Sunday explained that the Adamawa-born student of Computer Science before his demise sought medical attention at the Academy’s Clinic on August 29.

The Commandant of the Academy, AIG Sadiq Abubakar in a statement signed by POLAC’s spokesperson, ASP Hussain Suleman said, the deceased suffered from an ailment.

Abubakar failed to disclose the nature of the ailment but rather disclosed that Jika “succumbed to a brief and unexpected illness.”

The statement read partly, “Following a diligent course of treatment and his gradual recovery, he was certified fit and discharged by the Medical Doctor on call the next day and tasked to return at regular intervals for checks which he adhered to. However, fate took an unforeseen turn.

“On 2nd September 2023, he was once again admitted to the clinic for further examination and care following a complaint of restlessness. Though his vitals were normal upon examination and all necessary medical steps were taken, we regrettably report his untimely passing.”

Abubakar described the late Jika as a committed student whose death is a loss to the academy and police in general.

He extended his condolences to the grieving family and prayed for the repose of his soul.