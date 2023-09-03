Navy Acquires New Ships To Secure Nigeria’s Water, Combat Oil Theft

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Navy has acquired new ships to increase its fighting power against criminalities and illegalities within the Nigerian territorial waters and the Gulf of Guinea.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle disclosed during the Passing out Parade of batch 34 Trainees of Nigerian Navy Basic Training School in Onne, Port Harcourt on Saturday.

Matawalle, who did not state the number of the ships acquired, said that the acquisition will further expand the reach and coverage of the Nigerian Navy patrol capabilities within the back waters and the inland waterways.

The inland waterways include FOB LEKKI, FOB EKPE, naval Base OGUTA, NOP TARKWA BAY and NOP SHAGUNU were recently established.

“The newly acquired platforms would serve as enablers to increase the Nigerian Navy’s dominance and influence in the fight against crude oil theft, illegal refining, pipeline vandalism, piracy and illegal unreported unregulated fishing activities,” the minister said.

While speaking to the 1,865 trainees of batch 34, the Minister charged them to hold strongly to the core values of the Nigerian Navy “footed on integrity, professionalism and teamwork, pointing out that they are the keys to victory in any assigned task”.

He commended the efforts of the Nigerian Navy, expressing his hope that with enough trained personnel and the acquisition of the new platform, the fight against criminalities and illegalities in the Nigerian waters and that of the Gulf of Guinea would reduce drastically.