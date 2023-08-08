‘Callous Insensitivity’ — Muslims Reject Sanwo-Olu’s Cabinet Nominees List

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A coalition of Muslim Groups under the aegis of Joint Muslims Forum (JMF), has rejected the proposed cabinet nominees list of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu had on July 28, transmitted 39 cabinet nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

JMF, a coalition of over 30 Muslim groups, expressed unhappiness over the list, noting that out of the 39 cabinet nominees, only eight are Muslims with the rest as Christians.

Speaking at a press conference in Ikeja on Tuesday, the Convener of JMF and National Missioner, Ansarudeen Society of Nigeria, Imam Abdul Rahman Ahmad, said that Sanwo-Olu’s list showed insensitivity to diversity, equity, and fairness.

In this regard, Ahmad said the coalition has petitioned the state House of Assembly over the matter.

According to him, Muslims constitute less than 20 percent of the list, even though they make up over 60 percent of not just the state’s population but her voting public.

“In line with the dictates of our Islamic faith which consistently emphasizes fairness in all dealings, and also in line with our conviction that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Dr Kadiri Hamzat both are better experienced and prepared to uplift the quality of lives of Lagosians, we mobilized our community to, not only vote for the return of the Governor, but also defended the votes under very difficult circumstances.

“It must be stated that the Muslim community did not collect a dime from neither the APC flag bearers, nor any of their opponents in that election, rather we acted truthfully and selflessly with hope for a more prosperous Lagos.

“With all sense of utmost sincerity, we noted to our utter dismay that Governor Sanwo-Olu’s list exhibited callous insensitivity to diversity, equity, and fairness. Muslims make up less than 20% of the list, even though they constitute over 60% of not just the state’s population but her voting public. We observed that out of 39 Nominees only 8 are Muslims,” he said.

Ahmad described the list as an afront to the collective sensibilities of Muslims in the state, noting that it “tragically confirmed long standing suspected misgivings about Gov. Sanwo-Olu’s genuine commitment” to fair leadership.

He explained that when most Christians rejected the governor and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to protest the Muslim-Muslim ticket at the national level, the Muslims in the state stood solidly and voted enmasse to ensure his victory, and regretted that rather than show appreciation, “it appears that Mr. Sanwo-Olu choose to perpetrate injustice and ingratitude in an ill-thought affront to the peaceful and accommodating Muslim community of Lagos.”

Ahmad averred that over the past years, they have witnessed several instances of injustice towards Muslims by the Sanwo-Olu-led state government through “its unfavorable policies, lopsided appointments, and infringements on our religious and socio-political rights as a community.”

He also noted that at various times and fora, they had engaged the government listing their grievances and concerns all to no avail, “with no well-defined efforts by the state government till date to assuage these grievances etc.”

“Before anyone says “the Muslims have started again” please take some time to examine the facts: Go through the history of appointments by Lagos State Government; look at the demography that make up Lagos States; look at it from the lens of what is right and fair; the intention then becomes clear,” Ahmad stated.

“The released list of commissioners is thus a continuation of the old, abnormality and a reaffirmation that the state government has no regard whatsoever for the Muslims in the state nor our interest.

“The Muslims have done nothing to deserve this; in fact, they have played their part by ensuring that the government of the day won the election. The Muslims massively voted for APC when others campaigned for other parties. It is also important to mention that this is not a one-off for this administration,” he said.

“In the last term of this government six (6) Tutors-General were appointed and all were Christians, with instances where senior Muslim successors were sidelined for the nearest Christians. Governance should be about fairness and equity.

“Why must Muslims in Lagos State always beg and fight for their constitutional rights in the present dispensation? We recall with utmost sadness really, that until the Supreme Court ruled in favour of hijab for our schoolgirls, successive Lagos Governments, never felt it should endeavor to align with the global best practice of accepting hijab in addition to abiding with the rule of law,” he further stated.