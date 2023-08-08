How Nigerians Can Earn From Twitter Pay Out Program Without Getting Suspended

Elon Musk the owner of the microblogging site Twitter which is now X announced on Tuesday that his app will pay content creators and influencers through its ad revenue-sharing program.

X introduced the payouts for users in the U.S. early last month and promised to extend them to global users by the end of July.

But with X, users must qualify to enjoy the benefit.

The payment which is done in naira, dollars, pounds, cedis, and euros comes with a lot of criteria that must be met before one can be benefit.

THE WHISTLER reports that the first batch of payments took effect on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, and the payout is called “Ads revenue sharing”.

One of the criteria is that an X account must be able to have generated 15 million impressions in three months.

X Impressions indicate the total number of times a tweet has been seen, which means they represent the total exposure the tweet has received.

According to X, it is important for brands because it helps them understand the total number of times their message has been viewed, even if users did not engage with the tweet.

The second criterion according to X is that an account must have a minimum of 500 followers.

Also, an account must be subscribed to the X verification badge while remitting $8 monthly which is equivalent to N6,096 according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rate.

Although Nigerian active X-verified accounts can earn money on the app, they seem to be at risk of getting banned if they violate the site policies.

Musk had earlier disclosed that if accounts verified under his new system engage in spam, scam, or impersonation, they’ll be suspended.

However, he said X will keep their money. Some of the policies if violated can attract an account to be banned despite X badge verifications.

Some of the rules include:

Safety

Violent Speech: Threatening, inciting, glorifying, or expressing a desire for violence or harm will get an account banned.

Child Sexual Exploitation: The X app has zero tolerance for child sexual exploitation on Twitter

Sensitive media: You may not post media that is excessively gory or share violent or adult content within the live video or in profile or header images.

Suicide: You may not promote or encourage suicide or self-harm

Privacy

Private Information: Publishing or posting other people’s private information (such as home phone number and address) without their express authorization and permission is illegal.

Non-Consensual Nudity: You may not post or share intimate photos or videos of someone that were produced or distributed without their consent.

Authenticity

Platform Manipulation and Spam: X services should not be used in a manner intended to artificially amplify or suppress information or engage in behavior that manipulates or disrupts people’s experience on X.

Civic Integrity: Individuals may not use X services to manipulate or interfere in elections or other civic processes.

Misleading and Deceptive Identities: You may not impersonate individuals, groups, or organizations to mislead, confuse, or deceive others.