Chad Closes Border With Sudan

Chad on Monday announced the closure of its border with Sudan, citing “repeated incursions and violations committed by the warring parties in Sudan on Chadian territory.”

Gassim Cherif Mahamat, Minister of Communication and government spokesman, said in a statement.

“The closure, aims to prevent the risk of extending the conflict to Chad, protect citizens and refugees, and maintain the stability and territorial integrity of our country,” the statement said.

It added that the movement of persons and goods along the border has been suspended, but special exemptions strictly justified by humanitarian reasons may be granted.

Chad shares a long and porous border with Sudan, which has been engulfed in a deadly conflict since 2023, when fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The conflict left tens of thousands dead and millions displaced both inside the country and across its borders.