Commercial Bus Kills Man Waiting To Board Vehicle At Lagos Bus-Stop

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A commercial bus on Tuesday killed a man waiting to board a bus at Ketu Bus-Stop, by Demurin Junction, along Ikorodu Road in Lagos State.

It was gathered that the Toyota Hiace bus laden with pepper and other perishable goods lost control while on high speed due to a brake failure.

Advertisement

As a result, the bus rammed into two Volkswagen buses, leading to the man’s death.

However, a trapped female passenger onboard one of the Volkswagen buses was rescued by the operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and handed over to officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASMBUS) for medical attention.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed the accident.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that an Inter-State Toyota Hiase commercial bus (NSW 216 XA) fully loaded with pepper and other perishable goods while on a high speed lost control as a result of a brake failure rammed into another 2 commercial Volkswagen buses and killed a pedestrian waiting to board bus at Ketu Bus Stop by Demurin Junction along Ikorodu Road, Lagos,” Adebayo said.

Advertisement

According to him, the driver of the Hiace was immediately apprehended by LASTMA officials.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of LASTMA Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki while appealing to residents to always stay at government designated bus stops to board commercial buses, warned drivers against over-speeding.

He urged them to always ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey within or outside the state.