LAGOS: Collision On Gbagada Bridge Leaves 5 Seriously Injured

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A collision involving a Mercedes Benz car and a Volkswagen commercial bus on Gbagada Bridge in Lagos State has left five seriously injured.

The victims who are in critical condition are currently receiving medical attention at the Gbagada General Hospital.

Advertisement

The Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, who confirmed the incident said that one of the victims, a 3-year-old girl, sustained a head injury, while others, including the driver of the commercial bus, suffered fractures in various parts of their bodies.

According to Adebayo, investigation showed that the driver of the Benz car lost control while using a mobile phone, leading to the collision.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a driver of a Benz car (JJJ 219 XU) lost control while using a mobile phone and collided with a Volkswagen Commercial bus (APP 46 GZ) parked on the roadside for battery repair,” Adebayo said in a statement on Sunday.

He disclosed that the driver of the Benz car was arrested immediately, adding that he is currently at Alonge Police Station, Oworonshoki.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, has sympathized with the victims. He stressed the importance of safety, urging motorists to avoid using phone while driving and to refrain from overspeeding.