Protest As Hunter Shoots Resident Dead In Osun

There was tension in Iwo community of Osun State on Tuesday as youths took to the streets in protest after a local hunter shot and killed a resident in the early hours of the morning.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident occurred around 3 AM when the hunter, whose identity has not been disclosed, shot and killed a man and then attempted to dispose of the body.

The hunter was, however, apprehended by some residents who immediately raised the alarm, prompting outrage in the community.

Protesters flooded the major roads, setting up bonfires and demanding justice for the victim.

In response to the unrest, operatives from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the police were deployed to restore order and maintain peace in the area.

The Osun State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola.

Opalola stated that the police command “is miffed with the report/news of the shooting/killing of a man in Iwo despite continuous warnings/sensitization of members of the public especially hunters and other local security outfits on the use of guns (firearms).

“The Command is using this medium to appeal to members of the public especially the family of the deceased and residents of Iwo to remain calm and not to take law into their hands as the Command has set up a team of crack detectives to investigate the circumstances that led to the shooting/killing of the man in the town.

“Meanwhile, the suspect has since been identified, arrested and presently in the police custody. The Police Command is using this medium to further caution members of the public especially hunters and other local security outfits on the need to exercise caution and abide by the rules governing the use of firearms at all times in order to avoid killings of innocent citizens.”