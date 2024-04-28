Constitutional Amendment: Kalu Visits Emirs of Kano, Solicits Traditional Rulers’ Input

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Benjamin Kalu on Saturday visited and solicited the support of the Emir of Kano, His Royal Majesty, Dr. Aminu Ado Bayero and the Emir of Bichi, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Nasir Ado on the ongoing constitutional review.

In a statement issued by Livinus Nwabughiogu Chief Press Secretary to the deputy speaker, Kalu promised to engage with the traditional rulers in the ongoing constitutional amendment process to elicit their contributions, reiterating that the wisdom of the traditional rulers cannot be ignored in shaping the country.

“The traditional institutions has an invaluable input in meeting the aspirations of the people under the law, I believe it will strengthen the Constitution of the country.”

Kalu who is also the Chairman, House committee on Constitution Review leveraged on the visit to felicitate the revered monarchs on the recent occasion of the marriage ceremonies of their respective children.

He expressed gratitude to the Emir for his effort towards the sustenance of peace in the country, appealing to him to continue to support the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said, “We came to give our best wishes to the new family that just started yesterday. They will live long and give you children, grand and great grandchildren.

“You play a fundamental role in this nation and peace in the land. You have a role to play in making sure that we imbibe this agenda.

In his response, the Emir of Kano, Dr Ado Bayero expressed gratitude to the Deputy Speaker for the visit, describing him as the worthy son of Nigeria.

“Your visit will further strengthen the bonds of national unity and cohesion mostly yearned for by Nigerians.”

“Thank you for carrying the traditional rulers along in the constitution review process, I assure you the institution made up of individuals with invaluable experience will make their contributions.”

The Emir also offered prayers for political leaders at all levels and the continued peace and progress of Nigeria.

Similarly, at the palace of the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero in Kano, the Deputy Speaker also felicitated the Emir, describing him as a valued friend and brother,

“I recall the Emir’s role in the launch of PISE-P. I appreciate you for flying in from abroad at the time to attend my civic reception in December, 2023.”

In his remarks, the Emir thanked the Deputy Speaker for his visit to the palace and support for the growth of the traditional institution in Nigeria,

“I recognise the efforts of the parliament in keeping Nigeria together.”

Kalu was accompanied by sone of his colleagues from the parliament and also the members of the Peace In South East Project (PISE-P).