Continue To Deliver Good Governance, Obasanjo Tells Adeleke

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has charged Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke to continue delivering good governance to the people of the state.

A statement released by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, obtained in Osogbo on Monday, said that Obasanjo disclosed during ‘a surprise congratulatory visit’ to Adeleke at Adeleke’s residence in Ede on Sunday.

Rasheed said the former Nigerian leader, accompanied by Mr Oyewole Fasawe, was received by Adeleke with ‘dancing and a song of praise to God for the successful outcome of the election’.

The statement read, “The former president prayed for further successes of the governor and urged him to continue on the path of good governance and delivery of dividends of democracy.

“Continue to deliver good governance. Continue to meet the needs of your people”, Obasanjo charged the governor.

Governor Adeleke, who was surprised at the ex-president’s visit, expressed his gratitude to God and the people and promised to continue to be a loyal servant of the Osun people

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“Baba, I thank you for this surprise visit. I promise never to disappoint God, Osun people and all lovers of democracy who made our victory possible.”, the governor told the former leader.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Prince Kola Adewusi, accompanied the governor to receive the veteran national leader.