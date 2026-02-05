Correctional Service Seeks NDLEA Support On Inmates’ Rehabilitation

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Muhammad Juta, the Controller of Correctional Service, Zamfara State Command, has asked for the support of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on rehabilitation of drug abuse inmates.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mustapha Abubakar, made this known in a statement in Gusau on Thursday.

Abubakar stated that the controller sought the partnership during courtesy visit to the NDLEA State Commander, Awoleye Adediran, as part of efforts towards sustained drug abuse sensitisation and rehabilitation programme to inmates.

He quoted the controller as saying “the command had intensified efforts to strengthen inter-agency collaboration to rehabilitate drug abuse inmates.

“Structural interventions are critical to behavioural reform and successful reintegration.”

In his remarks, the NDLEA commander promised the agency’s readiness to support and collaborate with the correctional service.

He pledged NDLEA’s support through drug awareness, counselling and rehabilitation initiatives, reaffirming commitment to effective justice delivery and custodial decongestion.

The correctional service PRO also stated that the controller was at the Federal Fire Service in Zamfara, where he solicited inter-agency collaboration in fire prevention, emergency preparedness and safety training in custodial facilities.

He said the controller requested technical support, lectures and practical drills for officers and inmates to strengthen fire safety standards and reduce risks in custodial centres.

The Assistant Controller of Fire, Zamfara Command, Sagir Garba Gusau, assured the Federal Fire Service’s commitment to providing fire safety education, drills and technical support to custodial facilities across the state.