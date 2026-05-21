Coursera To Train 36,000 Nigerian Youths In AI, Cybersecurity

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The Federal Government has partnered with Coursera to equip Nigerian youths with globally relevant digital skills through the Digital Training Academy programme.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, announced this at the signing ceremony on the sidelines of the Education World Forum in London.

Alausa described the initiative as a strategic investment aimed at preparing Nigerian youths for opportunities in the global digital economy. He said the Digital Training Academy reflects the Renewed Hope Agenda’s focus on youth empowerment, innovation and human capital development.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda recognises that digital competency is no longer optional. It is foundational. The Digital Training Academy is a direct investment in helping young Nigerians compete and lead in the global digital economy,” the minister said.

Through the partnership with Coursera, one of the world’s leading online learning platforms, participants will receive training in artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity, cloud computing, software engineering and other high-demand digital fields.

According to the Minister, beneficiaries will also earn globally recognised certifications valued by employers.

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Alausa said the programme would be implemented in partnership with the National Open University of Nigeria and Yaba College of Technology to ensure nationwide access and effective learning support.

He explained that NOUN’s nationwide presence would help ensure equal access for youths across all geopolitical zones, while YABATECH would provide industry-focused expertise, facilitators and mentors to support participants throughout the programme.

“Access to training alone is not enough. What truly changes lives is completion, support and accountability,” he stated.

Describing the agreement as “a covenant between government and Nigerian youth,” the minister assured that the Tinubu administration would continue to invest in initiatives that equip young Nigerians with the skills, confidence and credentials needed to compete globally.

He commended Coursera, NOUN and YABATECH for partnering with the Federal Government to make the initiative a reality.

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“In a landmark demonstration of the Tinubu administration’s commitment to youth development, the Federal Government has fully funded 36,000 licences across Coursera and Pluralsight for Nigerian youths in the first year of the programme. This means that every participant will access world-class digital training at no personal cost — the Nigerian government has paid in full, ensuring that financial barriers do not stand between any young Nigerian and a globally recognised qualification. It is one of the largest government-funded digital skills investments in Nigeria’s history.

“The Federal Ministry of Education remains committed to expanding access to quality education, strengthening digital innovation and empowering Nigerian youths with the skills required to succeed in a rapidly evolving global economy,” the statement said.