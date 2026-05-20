FG Begins Payment Of Outstanding BEA Scholar Allowances

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The Federal Government has begun paying outstanding 2025 allowances to Nigerian students on the now-terminated Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) Scholarship Programme.

The BEA scholarship is a government-run scheme that places qualified Nigerian students into partner countries under bilateral agreements that covers tuition, accommodation and stipends are usually provided by host countries while Nigeria provides take‑off grants, supplementation and return passage.

The programme was the subject of major disputes and controversies, including non‑payment of supplementary stipends, alleged abandonment and suspension by the Nigerian government.

A statement by the Federal Ministry of Education’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, on Wednesday, disclosed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the funds to Nigerian Missions in partner countries for immediate disbursement.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, said the payment covers half of all outstanding 2025 obligations to BEA scholars. He added that efforts are ongoing to secure the balance for beneficiaries.

“The funds have already reached the respective embassy accounts, and the affected embassies are expected to commence immediate payment to eligible scholars. Beneficiaries are therefore advised to monitor their accounts as payments are expected to begin reflecting accordingly,” Alausa said.

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Alausa said the government had about N4bn in outstanding obligations to the students under the BEA scholarship programme after initially disbursing N4bn to beneficiaries.

He described the disbursement as part of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to student welfare under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This development reflects the unwavering commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to the welfare, academic progress and well-being of Nigerian students abroad,” the Minister said, and also commended the scholars for their patience.

“The Federal Government remains resolute in ensuring that no Nigerian student pursuing academic excellence under government scholarship schemes is left unsupported,” he said.

The ministry said it will continue to meet all legitimate obligations to government-sponsored students and sustain policies that promote access to quality education and human capital development.

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The statement noted that the BEA payment follows the government’s wider push on education funding, including tuition-free TVET training, digital skills programmes, and support for out-of-school children.