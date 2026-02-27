Court Jails Anambra Native Doctor

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Justice Jude Obiora of the Anambra State High Court sitting in Awka, on Friday, convicted and sentenced a native doctor, Chidozie Nwangwu, popularly known as “Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki”, to 11 months’ imprisonment for his involvement in ritual practices known as “oke ite” and related offences.

Nwangwu was arraigned alongside two other native doctors, Eke Hit and Onye Eze, over allegations bordering on money rituals known as “oke ite” and preparation of charms for criminals, among other offences.

The trio was arrested in February 2025, about a month after the Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, declared a crackdown on native doctors following the signing of the Anambra State Homeland Security Law, which led to the launch of the Agunechemba and Operation Udo-ga-chi security outfits.

The state government had argued that the activities of some native doctors were fuelling insecurity in the state, a situation it said had significantly reduced since the introduction of the Agunechemba security outfit.

The court ordered Nwangwu to publicly denounce ritual practices through videos to be posted across all his social media platforms upon completion of his jail term.

The court further directed that he serves as a youth entrepreneurship ambassador for the state and produce videos and reports discouraging youths and members of the public from engaging in wealth-seeking practices linked to “oke ite” and other rituals.

The court also ordered the destruction of his shrine and the confiscation of materials recovered from him prior to his arrest.