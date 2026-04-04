Communal Clash Claims 11 Lives In Nasarawa, 52 Houses Burnt

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

About 11 people have been confirmed dead, 52 houses burnt following a reprisal attack by hoodlums in Akyawa and Udege Kasa communities in Nasarawa State.

The incident, which occurred on Friday, involved hoodlums suspected of carrying out a reprisal attack over the alleged killing of two of their kinsmen.

The attacks come barely a week after a violent clash between a vigilante and suspected Fulani herdsmen in Aso Pada, which led to the death of at least five persons, while several houses and vehicles were destroyed.

Reacting to the attack, the Nasarawa State Commissioner of Police, CP Shetima Mohammed, expressed concern over the tragic incident.

Commiserating with the families of the deceased and the community, Mohammed assured them of the Command’s commitment to ensuring that justice is served.

Advertisement

Mohammed also ordered “an intensive manhunt for all perpetrators of the heinous act, directing tactical teams and investigative units to ensure their prompt identification, arrest, and prosecution.”

To prevent any further breakdown of law and order, Mohammed has also directed the immediate reinforcement and sustained deployment of Police personnel, in synergy with the Military and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to provide adequate security and restore lasting peace in the area.

According to the state Public Relations Officer, a stakeholders’ meeting was held during the commissioner’s visit to the affected area, noting that the CP urged residents to remain calm, law-abiding, and to cooperate with security agencies by providing credible information to support ongoing investigations.