Court Orders DSS To Free Community Leader Arrested Over Alleged Terrorism

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal High Court Abuja, has ordered the Department of State Services, DSS to release one Alhaji Umar Muhammad, a community leader who was arrested by the secret police at Tungan Mai-Iddo village, Rijau LGA, Niger State, on allegations of terrorism.

Advertisement

The release date seen on the judgement Form F of Justice Mobolaji Olajuwo by THE WHISTLER, was dated June 27, 2023.

The community leader also known as Farin Maza was said to have been arrested and detained since August, 2021.

The DSS had filed a one count charge on 6th February, 2023, alleging that Farin Maza committed an “offense punishable under Section 8 of the Terrorism prevention (Amendment) Act 2013 as amended.”

He was said to have hoarded information on kidnappers while paying them ransom.

But the suspect’s lawyer, Marshal Abubakar of Falana and Falana Chambers asked the court to release his client, adding he did not commit the offense as alleged by the DSS.

Advertisement

Subsequently, the court ordered that Farin maza be released immediately.

But on Tuesday, Marshal told our correspondent “that the secret police is yet to comply with the order.”