Air Force Intensifies Attacks On Terrorists, Destroys Mallam Tukur’s Camp, Others

A week-long onslaught against terrorists in Zamfara has led to the death of many terrorists and the destruction of camps, situated in various ungoverned places in Zamfara, North West Nigeria.

The coordinated air operation by the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) in Zamfara followed intelligence that revealed a planned attack on communities situated around the Maradun area of the state.

An instance of such a raid was an airstrike, launched on Camps of terrorist kingpins: Abdullahi Nasanda in Zurmi Local Government Area (LGA) and Mallam Tukur’s camp in Gusau LGA of the state.

The raid launched by the Air components of Operation Hadarin Daji led to the elimination of many terrorists and their structures.

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission conducted on April 10, at Abdullahi Nasanda’s Camp, revealed terrorists’ activities around some huts and thatched roof structures.

The NAF noted that it observed some of their (terrorists) motorcycles hidden in trees, and established that their activities were consistent with terrorists’ modes of operation.

“The location was struck by multiple aircraft passes, thereby neutralising several terrorists,” the NAF said.

Air components also executed similar ISR missions at Mallam Tukur Camp, where terrorist activities were observed, and their structures set ablaze and destroyed.

Another instance was an air operation launched on a large number of suspected terrorists moving from a forest located around the Maradun LGA of the statement.

The NAF said it launched targeted airstrikes that engaged the terrorists, leading to the death of an unspecified number of assailants and others sustaining various degrees of injuries.

Air strikes were also extended to Kani kawa in Maradun town, under Maradun LGA of Zamfara State, where terrorists, their enclaves and equipment were attacked and destroyed.