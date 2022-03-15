COVID-19: Nigeria Records 12 New Infections Monday

By Ating Enwongo

Nigeria on Monday recorded 12 additional COVID-19 infections across four states of the federation.

The latest statistics as released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Tuesday morning show that the country’s infection toll has increased to 255,001 while the death toll remains at 3,142.

The disease control centre stated that 249,373 persons have been discharged nationwide since the outbreak of the virus more than two years ago.

Kaduna topped the infection chart with 5 cases, followed by Delta and Rivers, with 3 cases each.

Oyo State reported only one case.

