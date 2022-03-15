‘Strike Action Is Mutinous’ — Nigeria Police Warn Officers Of Consequences 

The Nigeria Police on Monday denied reports that some officers were planning to embark on a strike with effect from March 26.

The police, through its acting spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, described such reports as “fake and mischievous” attempt to “bring the Force to disrepute, misinform the general public and heat up the polity”.

The police noted that the Force has laid down rules that regulate its operations as well as tackle the grievances of the officers, “and in no circumstance is a strike action one of such means”.

Adejobi described strike actions as mutinous, noting that officers understand this adverse effect and as such, would not stoop to such level of disloyalty and indiscipline because policing services are paramount in maintaining order and peace in the nation.

The statement, however, linked the reason for rumours of the strike action to the failure by the Federal Government to increase the salaries of officers.

The statement read partly: “It is pertinent to emphasise that the IGP is accelerating efforts to ensure the full implementation of the increment of salaries and allowances proposed by the President and approved by the Federal Executive Council.

“It is important to accentuate that it was the President’s initiative without any demand from the Police to direct the process of increasing salaries and allowances. The Federal Government is therefore fully committed to the implementation of the new salary package.

“Since that approval, the Salaries and Wages Commission has issued an implementation circular, the Honourable Minister of Police Affairs and the IGP have been working with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to ensure the stoppage of tax deductions as directed by the President and approved by the Federal Executive Council.

“Similarly, the Inspector-General of Police reiterates that police officers under his leadership are well motivated with the ongoing reforms, especially the provision of kits, accoutrements, body armor, the cooperative society’s housing scheme, the renovation of training schools, upgrade of police training curriculum, procurement and deployment of technology to boost ICT-driven policing.

“The IGP equally assures that the police are committed to discharging their duties to the nation as expected and renew their commitment to ensuring public safety, and the protection of lives and property of all and sundry”.

Recall that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration had in 2018, 2020 and 2021 promised an upward review of salaries without fulfilling the promises.

In December 2021, the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi announced after a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting that Buhari had approved a new salary structure for officers.

The minister said the president had approved N1.1billion for the payment of outstanding uninsured benefits of the police of 2013-2020.

Also approved was over N127 million for payment as outstanding death benefits of 5,472 personnel for the uninsured period of 2013-August 2021, not covered under the group life assurance and many other approved benefits.

The Minister had said it would take effect from January 2022, but the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, who fielded recently questions on the salary increase revealed that the increment was not captured in the 2022 budget.