Cross River: Otu Commits To UKaid’s Climate Change, Agriculture Programme

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

To promote environmental sustainability and agricultural growth, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has announced his administration’s partnership with the UKaid-funded climate change programme, Propcom+.

The initiative aims to support agroforestry projects that enhance climate resilience and increase the incomes of smallholder farmers in Cross River, through innovative agroforestry and sustainable land management practices.

Advertisement

During a meeting with Propcom+’s Country Representative, Dr. Adiya Ode, and her team at his office in Calabar, Governor Otu expressed his commitment to leveraging the state’s rich biodiversity to enhance environmental conservation and elevate smallholder farmers’ livelihoods.

According to him, climate change needs to be urgently addressed, adding that Cross River must preserve its lush forests to boost eco-tourism.

“Climate change is a serious issue that requires concerted efforts from us. We want to place back Cross River State on the world’s map when it comes to tourism and eco-tourism and protecting our rich forest reserves is central to this.

“Thus we are very keen on revitalising our forestry sector so that we can contribute to reducing the impact of climate change, open up our tourism potential as a state and also empower communities to improve their lives,” Emmanuel Ogbeche, Governor Otu’s Chief Press Secretary, quoted his principal as stating at the meeting.

Advertisement

Dr. Adiya Ode, the Country Representative of Propcom+, in his earlier remark, explained that the programme aims to support over 4 million people in Nigeria, with a special focus on empowering women, by promoting sustainable agricultural practices that enhance productivity, climate resilience, and environmental preservation while reducing emissions.

The program has initially been launched in focal states such as Kano, Jigawa, and Kaduna in the North West, and it is open to collaborating with reform-oriented states like Cross River to align with global policies on sustainable land use and deforestation-free commodities, encouraging more Nigerian states to participate in the African Sustainable Commodities Initiative (ASCI).

“Cross River State has long been recognised as one of the world’s top biodiversity hotspots. We see a great opportunity to work with stakeholders in the state, particularly the Government of Cross River State and private sector organisations to harness this huge potential in a way that benefits smallholder farmers.

“We want to link forest protection to economic incentives for farmers, thus Propcom+ will initially focus on forestry initiatives that protect natural resources while improving the livelihoods of smallholders,” Ode said.

Through their partnership with the Otu administration, Propcom+ envisions intensive reforestation and land restoration efforts combined with climate-smart agricultural practices that generate new and alternative livelihoods for farmers.