Gridlocks: Lagos Begins Removal Of Trucks From Apapa-Oshodi Expressway

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State government, in collaboration with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigeria Police, has begun strict enforcement operations on illegally parked or abandoned trucks off Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

The exercise followed the expiration of a ‘Removal Order’ issued to truck drivers along the axis.

Advertisement

It is intended to allow unimpeded free flow of traffic along the Apapa axis.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Bolaji Oreagba, who led the combined enforcement team disclosed that over 18 trucks have so far been removed in accordance with the government’s zero tolerance for gridlocks and indiscipline.

Oreagba noted that the enforcement operations which would be a continuous exercise was to checkmate the excesses of truck drivers and restore sanity around Creek Road, Etisalat Corridor, Trebor Junction, Liverpool, down to Tin-Can first/second Gates to Coconut, Trinity, Sunrise and Mile 2 area.

“The Lagos State Government, being a responsible and responsive one, will ensure that every motorists have a smooth ride from the Port Gate inwards Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and not only trailers carrying containers,” a statement by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA Adebayo Taofiq, which was made available to THE WHISTLER on Thursday quoted him as saying.

Advertisement

According to the LASTMA boss, efforts had been made in the past to restore sanity and bring back the glory of Apapa, but these efforts were frustrated by truck drivers.

“Series of meetings have been held with the Petroleum tanker/trailer drivers branch of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, other transport stakeholders to educate their members and ensure that they desist from indiscriminate parking and being indiscipline on the road.

“All tanker/ trailer drivers are advised to adhere strictly to the new directive, as the government will not hesitate to enforce traffic rules and regulations to the letter,” Oreagba said.

He urged road users to take possession of the road and not to hesitate in informing LASTMA of any broken down or abandoned truck along the road.

Oreagba stated that all truck drivers in contravention would immediately be prosecuted in accordance with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.